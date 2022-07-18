MILTON — A group of 11 Valley residents celebrated at the Milton Lutheran Church on Sunday as they graduated from a program that helped them bridge the gap between poverty and stability.
The “Getting Ahead in the Valley” program is a community initiative that works to help a diverse group of people who want to reclaim control of their lives.
The 19-week curriculum, called “Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-by World,” is offered at no cost to interested individuals. During the course, individuals are assisted by certified trainers from employers, agencies and organizations.
Getting Ahead in the Valley is offered in the greater Milton, Lewisburg and, as of last Tuesday, Sunbury areas.
The group gathered every Thursday.
Rose Williams, founder, took to the stage to further speak on the day’s events.
“Community support is the key to our success,” Williams said, praising individuals on their accomplishments and giving thanks to the program’s sponsors, partners and supporters.
Williams ended her speech by urging others to spread awareness about the program and get involved to be part of the solution, much like Emily Gorski, the keynote speaker.
Gorski, the founder of DIG Furniture Bank and supporter of Getting Ahead, welcomed the group with terms of endearment and a heartfelt congratulations. Several graduates stepped forward to speak about their own experiences in the program. Karl Catherman gave the graduation address.
After graduation, participants were encouraged to stay and enjoy food and beverage in the church social hall.
A few tables were set up to offer banking, nutritional information, and the Getting Ahead Graduation report.
The report showcased that the program has an 89% success rate where 100% of the graduated individuals attend the next program, Financial Literacy 101.
Also, Williams wants to reiterate that it is just not about getting ahead, but remaining ahead. That is why they have introduced a subsequent workshop called Staying Ahead.
Staying Ahead educational workshops are offered twice monthly to those who are interested and focus on exploring local resources and opportunities.
For those who are interested in this program, contact Rose Williams at rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org or call 570-238-0478.