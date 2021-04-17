LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold two public Candidates’ Nights prior to the May 18 primary election.
The candidates night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 26, with two panels: Judge of the Court of Common Pleas and Mayor of Lewisburg. On Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m., one panel will feature school board members for Lewisburg Area School District and Milton Area School District (Region 3). Both districts will be together on the same panel. General questions that apply to both districts will be asked of candidates from both districts. Specific questions that apply to one or the other of the districts may be asked of the candidates from that district.
This is a virtual event that will be held as a Zoom webinar. All candidates for the races listed above have been invited to attend a session. Questions for the candidates will come from the League and from the audience. Registrations for either of the events are required and will be accepted up until the night of the event. Residents can register at: https://tinyurl.com/4n5pctkc.
The League will use as many questions as time allows. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse or support any candidate. If you have questions about these events, please call 570-524-4439.