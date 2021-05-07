DANVILLE — Dozens of Green Thumb Industries' employees branched out across Montour County on Friday as the medical marijuana producer was able to spend a day away from its manufacturing plant to help with some community projects.
More than 80 employees spent time six locations across the county, cleaning up areas at the Montour Preserve and Thomas Beaver Free Library, helping prepare for a playground at the Gatehouse homeless shelter, and spruce up Riverfront Park in time for today's Danville Area High School prom.
"It's great to get back out," said GTI employee Elyes Shultz, who was helping at Riverfront Park that overlooks the Susquehanna River at the end of Mill Street. "I've been with GTI almost three years and we haven't been able to do an event in a long time. It's good to get back and help the community."
Carol Burke, who helps plan volunteer events for Riverfront along with a Facebook page, said she certainly appreciated GTI's help on Friday and the timing could not have been better. Danville's Rotary Club put in some hours at the park earlier this week.
"It's wonderful to have some extra hands, especially with prom this weekend and so many people getting married. "There will be a lot of prom pictures taken down here this weekend. It's great when we get GTI down here; they come every year."
Tommy Marks, GTI's Community and Employee Relations Coordinator, said at least 15 volunteers were spread across the six locations. In addition the park, library, homeless shelter and Montour Preserve, GTI employees also spent part of their Friday at the community garden near the Danville SPCA and the Danville Area Community Center.
Spending time volunteering, Marks said, is about more than just helping the community GTI resides in.
"It's important for businesses in the area to be part of the community and to show they care about the community they operate in," he said. "We want to show our employees that there is more than what they do in an average day, it is important to be involved."
Sporting shirts with "Growing for Good," GTI's Corporate Social Responsibility program, more than a dozen volunteers placed mulch throughout Riverfront Park, pulled some weeds and prepared the park for today's expected photo shoots.
"I love this kind of stuff," Mia Havasi said. "It's refreshing to get outside. We spend most of the day making medication to help people, so now we are taking some time out to help others."
"This is a great opportunity to help the community that supports us," Noah Thomas said. "It's a great day."