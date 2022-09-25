The Daily Item
ARLINGTON, Texas — Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4.
They clinched the AL Central Division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit. It’s Cleveland’s first division title since 2018, back when they were known as the Indians.
Angels 10, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Trout collected three hits, including his 37th homer of the season.
Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke the game open. José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Royals 13, Mariners 12
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild win that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004.
Blue Jays 7, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep, and the AL top wild-card leading Jays rebounded to spilt a key four-game series.
Toronto allowed 20 runs in losing the first two games, but limited Tampa Bay to a total of two runs in winning the final two. The Blue Jays hold a two-game advantage over the Rays. Both teams have nine games remaining.
Astros 6, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot. Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 52-26, will finish with a better mark. The Astros salvaged the last two games of this series after Baltimore shut them down in the first two.
Tigers 4, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central.
Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 8, Phillies 7, 11 innings
PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves stayed close in the NL East race.
The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta.
Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies. Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee,
Cubs 8, Pirates 3
PITTSBURGH— Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer and Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings as the Cubs beat the Pirates. Wisdom took the first pitch he saw from Pittsburgh reliever Manny Bañuelos and sent it into the Pirates bullpen well behind the center-field wall with two outs in the fifth for his 25th home run of the season. Wisdom is the fourth third baseman in Cubs history to reach the 25 home run-plateau at least twice. Sampson allowed one run to improve to 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in September. Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has lost 9 of 10.
Reds 2, Brewers 1
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Reds defeated the Brewers. It was the final road game for the Brewers, who trail in the wild-card race but finish with nine games at home against St. Louis, Miami and Arizona. The Brewers would lose any tiebreakers with the Phillies or San Diego because they lost the season series against both of them.
Nationals 6, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Nationals beat Miami, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season.
The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club.
Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Giants went on to beat the Diamondbacks. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings.
Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League.
Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out. Grove, making his sixth appearance and fifth start, gave up one run and three hits to help the Dodgers tie a club record with their 106th win — previously accomplished in 2019. Andre Jackson pitched the final three innings for his first save. The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman doubled in the first inning, giving him 191 hits and tying his career-high set in 2018 with Atlanta.
Padres 13, Rockies 6
DENVER — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, Jurickson Profar and Luis Campusano had two hits each for the Padres. San Diego kept its hold on the second NL wild card and increased its lead on Milwaukee to three games.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 13, A’s 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and the Mets routed the Athletics. The Mets remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta.
New York has won eight of 10, and plays the Braves on the road next weekend in a three-game series. Scherzer excelled a day after co-ace Jacob deGrom floundered.
Scherzer allowed one run and four hits.