Guy C. “Johnny” Troutman, 91, of Erdman, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where he resided since 2016.
He was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Lykens, the son of [the late] John and Ada (Klinger) Troutman.
Guy married Juno Enders of Halifax on Dec. 15, 1948. They were married for over 71 years. Juno Troutman passed on Aug. 29, 2020.
Johnny worked at Troutman Brothers most of his life as a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic. In the 1970s he and Juno lived in Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked at Brockway and AirCo. He was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon (Millersburg Forest), Herndon Lodge, Masons and Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed diesel mechanics, speaking Pennsylvania Dutch and airplanes. He enjoyed helping people solve mechanical issues.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Geise and husband Harold of Watsontown; son, Dennis Troutman of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Melanie Ottavio and husband Tom of Birdsboro and Gabriel Geise of Boalsburg; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Ottavio of Birdsboro.
A viewing held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Zion Lutheran “Klinger” Church, where services will start at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, c/o: Klingerstown Lutheran Parish, 48 Main St., Klingerstown, PA 17941.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com