Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.