Guy I. Erdley Jr., 64, of Watsontown, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Oct. 29, 1958, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Guy I. Sr. and Alverna (Dershem) Erdley. On Feb. 16, 1980, he married the former Carol Hanselman who survives. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Guy was a 1977 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He worked for the former Paulson Wire Rope for over 25 years until its closing. Guy later worked for Penske Truck Rental, White Deer.
He was a life member of the Warrior Run Fire Department, Northumberland Fire Co. No. 1, Americus Fire Company, Sunbury, and the NRA. Guy was also a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 323, Watsontown.
Guy loved to collect scale model fire trucks, having two full display cases. He enjoyed country music, target shooting and his big blue Ram truck.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sisters and one brother-in-law, Donna and Charles Fisher, Lewisburg, Sharon Merrill, of Loganton, and Sandra Pick, of Milton; two brothers-in-law, Glenn E. Hanselman Jr. and Daniel Hartman, both of Mifflinburg; sister-in-law, Myrna Walter, of Mifflinburg, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers-in-law, Carl Pick, Jacob Walter and Richard Merrill; and a sister-in-law, Aggie Hanselman.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests contributions in Guy’s memory be made either to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777, or to the National Rifle Association online at donate.nra.org/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.