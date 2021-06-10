Guy Leroy Clark, 81, of Millersburg, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Harrisburg Hospital.
He was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Gratz, the son of the late Victor and Arlene (Paul) Clark.
Guy was married to Dora (Spotts) Clark. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 24.
He retired as a farmer, truck driver, and mechanic.
Surviving are his wife Dora; two daughters, Beverly (Jeff) Miller, and Connie Hinson, both of Millersburg; two grandsons, Matthew (Alysha) Miller and Mike (Jennifer) Miller, also of Millersburg; three great-grandchildren, Briella, Bennett and Emma; and a sister, Shirley (Clark) Hoover of Millersburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Killinger.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com