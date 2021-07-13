Guy R. Gheen, 86, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home with his family.
He was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Sunbury, the son of the late Guy Byron Gheen and Ruth (Hidlay) Gheen. In November 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, he married Peggy Ann Albert who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Terry Raker of Shamokin Dam; one son, Brian G. Gheen, of Sunbury; and many nieces and nephews.
Guy was a 1953 graduate of Sunbury High School (Owls). He also had schooling to be a mechanical technician.
After high school he joined the Army and was inducted at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1957. After that he went to Fort Polk, Louisiana, for basic training. He then had a leave and came home. After his leave, he went onto Fort Chaffee (in the town of Fort Smith), Arkansas. Here he went to “Wheel School” where he learned and worked on Jeeps, 3/4 tons, 2 1/2 tons, 5 tons, and GMC — all Army vehicles. He was there in 1957, early 1958.
From there Guy went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to “Tank School.” Here he worked with tanks and heavy equipment. After Fort Sill, he went to Vine Grove, Kentucky, where he was located as a military mechanical technician. In 1959, he and his wife left Vine Grove and returned to their hometown of Sunbury.
Guy continued to serve in the military reserve for eight years, based out of the Armory at the bottom of Mile Hill Road, Sunbury.
After the service, Guy was anxious to come home and run the family business that his dad had started, Gheen’s Battery Service, later known as Gheen’s Inc. He owned and operated the business until 1987 when he sold it. After that, he went to work for Sunbury Motors at the Mapco building, from where he retired.
Guy was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. He was a past “Grand Tall” of the Sunbury Chapter of the Tall Cedars, a life member of the Elks, Masons, and East End Hose Company, and former Rotarian (Rotary Club), all of Sunbury. He also believed in giving back. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels until the time he could no longer do it.
Guy was a “people person.” He had a good sense of humor and often enjoyed kidding with friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the Eagles, Phillies, and Penn State.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Gheen, who passed away before he was born, Vivian (Gheen) Cairns, Mary (Gheen) Snyder, Marion (Gheen) Hertz, and Edith “Billie” (Gheen) Kline.
The funeral will be private and at the discretion of the family. No home visitation please.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Guy’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.