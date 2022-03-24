Guy R. “Butch” Shreck Jr., 60, of Mifflinburg, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.
Born in Muncy on Aug. 10, 1961, he was a son of Guy R. Shreck Sr. and the late Leona Rothermel. He was married to the former Cynthia Reich who survives.
Butch was a 1979 graduate of Shikellamy High School and SUN Vo-Tech where he also earned an electrician’s certificate in 1998. He worked as an electrician. Butch was a proud veteran serving in the Marine Corps for over 8 years. Through the years he served with various local fire companies. He liked woodworking and he enjoyed doing cross stitch. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He was always fixing something, and could fix about anything. Butch was a helpful person, even after death he wanted his tissue donated for cancer research to help others. Most importantly he loved his family and he enjoyed joking around with them and just spending time.
He is also survived by five children, Isabella Shreck of Bloomsburg, Lalaine Oropeza and husband Miguel of California, Joshua Gearhart and companion Angela of Selinsgrove, Dustin Gearhart and companion Kasey of Middleburg, and Shaun Gearhart and wife Maribel of Sunbury; two brothers, Lenny Shreck and wife Jennifer of Marion Heights, and Jeffery Shreck and wife Ann of Michigan; two sisters, Kathy Kerstetter and husband Gary of Sunbury, and Paula Brosius and husband Jason of Selinsgrove; 14 grandchildren, Gemma, James, Hana, Donovan, Cheyenne, Zakara, Kaden, Charlie, Roman, Dustin Jr., Isabella, Alaia, Shaun Jr., and Arianna; and many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lahr.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com