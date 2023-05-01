Guy W. Fairchild, 79, of Winfield, entered into rest Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
He was born July 15, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late Guy W. and Mary Ellen (Nesbit) Fairchild. On May 5, 1972, in Riverside he married the former Katherine G. Gianferante who survives.
Guy was a graduate of Lewisburg High School class of 1961.
He served in the United States Army Reserves until his discharge on Aug. 31, 1967.
Guy was a co-owner of Fairchild Brothers Excavating, Winfield.
He was a member of Sunbury Masonic Lodge 22 F&AM, the Williamsport Consistory, New Berlin American Legion Post No. 957, Union Township Fire Company, High Valley Hunt Club, Buffalo Rod and Gun Club, and the Union County Sportsman Club.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Kay, are one brother, Russell and Carol Fairchild of Lewisburg; brother and sister-in-law, William and Ann Gianferante of Riverside; and a niece, Lisa Ellen Gianferante.
A private service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Guy’s memory may be sent to Union Township Fire Company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield, PA 17889, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
