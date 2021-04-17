The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brad Guzan had three saves to help Atlanta United to a 0-0 tie with Orlando City on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Atlanta had 59.7% possession and 88% passing accuracy.
Guzan made a diving one-handed stop of a shot by Alexandre Pato in the the 72nd minute. Pato, a 31-year old making his MLS debut, left the game in the 80th after suffering an apparent knee injury. Pato was a member of the Brazilian teams that won Olympic bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012 and was inducted into the A.C. Milan Hall of Fame in 2017 after a scoring 51 goals in 117 Serie A matches for the franchise.
Montreal 4, Toronto 2
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Mason Toye scored in the third minute, and Montreal led the rest of the way in the season opener for both teams.
On the counterattack, Zachary Brault-Guillard ran up the middle of the field before passing to Toye, who put away a first-timer to open the scoring. Romell Quioto won a footrace to a long clearance by Joel Waterman and slipped in a top-netter to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute.
Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0
LOS ANGELES — Two years of planning and preparation came to fruition when Austin FC took the field in its sparkling white road uniforms and played an exciting, competitive match against one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.
The players of the league’s newest club also got a good idea how far they still must go to catch up to the likes of Los Angeles FC.
Corey Baird scored in the 61st minute, and LAFC sent expansion Austin FC to a 2-0 defeat Saturday in the inaugural match for MLS’ 27th team.
FC Dallas 0, Colorado Rapids 0
FRISCO, Texas — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a tie.
It’s the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest — with seven wins and five draws. Dallas hasn’t lost an opener since 2009.
Sporting KC 2, Red Bulls 1
HARRISON, N.J. — Gadi Kinda and Daniel Salloi each scored second-half goals, and Sporting Kansas City beat New York.
Kinda scored off a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Salloi fired his right-footed shot from close range to the center of the goal a minute later.
The Red Bulls’ Caden Clark, a 17-year-old on the radar of European clubs, scored from the center of the 18-yard box to the top right corner of the net in the 48th minute.
Clark appeared in eight matches and scored three goals last season for the Red Bulls.