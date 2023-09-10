SUNBURY — Women are encouraged to gather for a conference later this month, where they will hear what it means to be “Daughters of the King.”
Led by a group of area women, the 2023 women’s conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Higher Hope, 1000 Race St., Sunbury.
The cost to attend the conference is $10 at the door. Payment can be made via cash or check (made payable to “Proclaiming His Word”). A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Childcare will not be provided. The conference is recommended for women ages 16 and older.
The conference speaker will be Gwen Mouliert, a regional and international conference speaker for more than 30 years.
Mouliert has appeared on Christian television and radio and has authored several books, including “Satan’s Secret Weapon” and “Hidden Treasures,” which have been featured in publications such as Winds of Fire, Charisma, and spirit-led women’s magazines. She also continues to teach weekly women’s Bible studies at Crossroads Fellowship, a church she co-founded with her late husband Concepcion.
The conference in Sunbury has been offered annually for the past three years. Mouliert has been the featured speaker the previous years as well.
“I love ministering to women, and I believe God’s given to me a real gift,” she said. “So I’m thankful to be returning.”
Mouliert said when she speaks she loves to incorporate her personal stories with Bible stories, and to make it fun.
“God has given me a wonderful sense of humor,” she said, “so a lot of my messages bring joy and laughter, as well as being serious.”
This year, she said she wanted the theme to be “Daughters of the King,” based on the Bible book of Esther, a young woman who was adopted and then later chosen to be a queen.
“I want to help women realize that we have been adopted into the family of God,” Mouliert said. “We are chosen. We can have great self-esteem through Christ.”
Mouliert said she has a desire to encourage women.
“My hope is that they’ll realize who they are in Christ and what Jesus has done for them.
“It’s hard,” she added. “Many times we’re oppressed and just not treated with equality. You’re valuable. God made Adam and Eve in the garden together. We’re laborers, together. I want them to realize how valuable they are to the Lord and to the kingdom of God.”
Ruth Ortiz, a liaison for the team of women from various area churches who are coordinating the conference, will also lead the women in a time of worship. She said she has known Mouliert for about 25 years, and along with other women from the area has attended many of her conference events in Lancaster and New Jersey.
“We have always been impressed and blessed by her ministry,” Ortiz said, adding that she appreciates her sincerity and honesty.
“She shares the Word of God, but she brings her life, her history, her story into what she shares with the ladies,” she said. It makes it so relatable, and they get to understand the Word of God even clearer.
Ortiz said she hopes the conference theme this year will encourage women, so many of whom face difficult circumstances in the world today.
“I want women to know that God sees them, and they have value in Him,” Ortiz said. “He wants to position us to know that we’re all useful in the kingdom of God.”
The conference will also feature an information table by a local ministry, Mercy Run Ministry, led by Andrea Witmer. Mercy Run Ministry helps to rescue women and children from human trafficking.
For more information, contact Ortiz at 570-259-8601 or ruthortizsings@gmail.com.
More information about Mouliert is available at https://www.gwenmouliert.org.