Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.