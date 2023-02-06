H. Dale Johnson, of 926 St. Paul St., Lewisburg, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 5:27 p.m. (sunset) surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 30, 1926, a son of the late Joseph C. and Katherine (Lebkicher) Johnson. He was married Jan. 1, 1950, to the former Jean M. Opie, of Shamokin.
Dale was a 1944 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served aboard the USS Patroclus, ARL 19, in the Pacific Theatre during World War II and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. He proudly served as a Radarman 2/c in the Naval Amphibious Service.
Dale retired in 1982 from the U.S. Penitentiary, Lewisburg, where he was employed as a Correctional Supervisor and Counselor.
He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Dale was a charter member of Lewisburg Memorial Post No. 7715, Veterans of Foreign Wars; an active volunteer firefighter for the William Cameron Fire Company; a 65-plus year member of Charity Lodge No. 144, the Scottish Rite Consistory of Williamsport, and Free and Accepted Masons, Williamsport Consistory; a member of the Local and National Association of Retired Federal Employees; and the Federal Bureau of Prisons Retirees Association.
He was a bird and dog lover. Dale and Jean were blessed with various parakeets and dachshunds throughout their 73 years of marriage. They also shared their love for big band music, especially Glenn Miller. Even though Dale was from Lewisburg, he was adopted as an honorary Shamokin Coal Cracker, where he and Jean were active in alumni activities for many years. He was a self-taught computer whiz who constantly dazzled his family with his original graphics, constant emails, and homemade cards for every occasion.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter and son-in-law, Trish and Fred Epler, Watsontown; son and daughter-in-law, Colonel Jeffrey D. Johnson, U.S. Army (Ret.), and Tanya, New Columbia; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by three brothers, R. Richard and William I., both of San Antonio, Texas, and Edwin G., of Middletown.
According to his wishes there will be no viewing or visitation.
Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. Fourth St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.