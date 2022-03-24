H. David Reiner, 74, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
David was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Pottsville, and grew up in Tremont, a son of the late Leroy T. and Sara (Kreis) Reiner.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Geanette Allan, on March 5, 2004.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Penn State University School of Liberal Arts in 1969 and completed several courses for his master's degree from Temple University.
David was a member of Sacred Heart Church of Lewisburg, was a Fourth Degree Knight in Knights of Columbus, lay minister in the Catholic church, a pastoral minister, a licensed Eucharistic Minister for the Episcopalian Church, Holy Name Society of Mary Queen of Peace Church, AOH, JFK Order of Pottsville, enjoyed attending plays, concerts, and musicals in the local area. He received a 50 year graduation award from Penn State University in 2019.
He was also a member of the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and attended Christ Wesleyan Church, both of Milton.
David was a case worker for several civil service jobs for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania including: Philadelphia State Hospital at Byberry, Hamburg Center, and State Correctional Facility at Frackville. He also worked at Caloric Gas Ranges in Emmaus.
David is survived by three daughters, Melyssa (James) Willard of Orwigsburg, Emily (Keith Wank) Reiner-Wank of Phoenix Park, and Maryellen (Jason) Burdess of Milton; and two grandchildren, Zachery Willard and Katie Wank.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and John
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene followed by a service at 6, and a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in David’s memory be made to the donor’s local church children’s ministry.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.