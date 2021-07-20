H. Nelson Demarest Jr., 82, of Milton, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Leighton Place Senior Living.
He was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Williamsport, a son of Horatio and Mary Ruth (Barger) Demarest.
Nelson is a U.S. Army veteran. He retired as a Sub District Director for the International Steel Workers Union. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed wintering in The Villages, Florida, for many years. He enjoyed reading, golfing and yard work. He was also a huge Penn State and Yankees baseball fan and enjoyed watching any sport his grandchildren participated in.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 19 years, the former Barbara Nunn.
He is survived by his son, H. Nelson (Michele) Demarest; daughter, Melissa (Red) Keller; two stepdaughters, Melissa (Chris) Polak, Heather (Creighton) Douglas; two sisters, Lou Hall and Flora Eck; 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad St., Montoursville.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Spitler Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the amazing people at Leighton Place Senior Living who took such wonderful care of our father and grandfather.