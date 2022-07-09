Neighbors helping neighbors is a staple of American life, especially in times of need.
In Sunbury, the latest project of the SUN Habitat for Humanity is underway and organizers are looking for some help to close gaps in the ongoing work.
Since SUN Habitat was launched in the 1990s, three dozen local homes have either been remodeled or built from the ground up for a partner family.
The latest venture is in a foreclosed home along Edison Avenue in Sunbury, where work is already underway. Jay Helmer, administrator and development officer for the SUN Habitat For Humanity, said the group also plans to break ground on a new home near the Sunbury Community Hospital later this year.
Work has started on the renovations at 1109 Edison Ave. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with work, along with a partner family to become part of the project.
The Edison Avenue home is a complete remodel, Helmer said. They are taking it down to the shell and starting over, he said.
“We are taking the home down to the studs and then building it back up with all new drywall, insulation, kitchen and new bathrooms,” he said. In addition, the location is searching for a family to eventually live in the home.
That isn’t as simple as taking the keys once the work has been completed. There is an application process, financial guidelines to meet, along with volunteer obligations for possible homeowners.
According to Helmer, an eligible family of three to four that has a total income of $30,000 or less would have the opportunity to get a zero-interest 30-year mortgage at about $400 a month and the chance at being a homeowner. The new owners must also complete 250 hours helping with the rehabbing of the home.
“The idea is to take folks from substandard housing to safe, decent affordable housing,” he said. “The goal is to build safe affordable housing meant to be permanent for families who have not owned a home before.”
The program is a success story in the Valley and beyond. In its three-county footprint, Habitat has put $2 million back onto taxpayer rolls, Helmer said.
The application process is open through July 20. It can be accessed at www.sunhabitat.org.
The group is always looking for volunteers and donations, with information available on the same website. According to SUN Habitat’s website, even small donations can make a huge difference. A $25 gift can purchase three sheets of drywall, while $50 can help offset the cost of five gallons of paint. Donations of up to $350 can purchase a new door or window.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.