The Daily Item
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay and three Penn State defenders were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday.
The Nagurski Trophy, presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, recognizes the best defensive player in college football.
Haladay, a redshirt junior linebacker out of Southern Columbia, led the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.0) last season and ranked second in the conference overall with a career-high 120 stops, the most by a Spartan since All-American Greg Jones in 2009. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media and was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team for the second year in a row.
Penn State is tied for the most representatives from one school on the Nagurski Trophy watch list with sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter, junior corner Kalen King and junior defensive end Chop Robinson on the list. Penn State’s three selections are tied with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Carter, a sophomore out of Philadelphia, earned All-Big Ten second-team honors from the media and third-team honors from the coaches as a true freshman. He finished with 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His 6.5 sacks were fourth in the Big Ten.
King, a junior from Detroit, was a second-team Al-American selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2022. He finished with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022. He also led the Big Ten in passes defended (21) and pass breakups (18), finishing third in the nation in both.
A transfer from Maryland, Robinson was the highest-rated edge rusher in the nation in 2022 by Pro Football Focus. He posted 26 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries.
Also on Tuesday, Penn State junior offensive lineman Olu Fashanu was named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman, offensive or defensive, in college football.
The team captain was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American in 2022.