MANDATA — Mackenzie Sawdey and Alyza Steinhauer each recorded three runs for Halifax in their blowout win against Line Mountain. Five other Wildcats had two runs of their own in the game as well.
Emily Gonsar and Brooke Novinger combined for four RBIs in the game, and each had a double as they combined for 4-7 at bat for Line Mountain. Gonsar recorded two runs in the box score for the Eagles. Aspen Walker lead with three runs, and hit a double going 3-4 at bat.
Halifax 19, Line Mountain 6
Halifax;540;010;9 — 19-11-1
Line Mountain;002;013;0 — 6-11-5
WP: Mackenzie Sawdey; LP: Natalie Witmer, Kyleigh Masser.
Halifax: Alyza Steinhauer, 3-for-5, 3 runs, 2 triples; Abigail Mace, 0-for-2, 2 runs; Mackenzie Sawdey, 0-for-2, 3 runs; Chloe Mace, 1-for-4, 1 run, double; Amyah Lebo, 2-for-3, 2 runs, double; Brooke Barcavage, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Samantha Manion, 1-for-4, 2 runs, double; Angel Villa, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Paige Miller, 1-for-5, 1 run.
Line Mountain: Aspen Walker, 3-for-4, 3 runs, double; Cassie Laudenslager, 1-for-2, triple; Brooke Novinger, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Janessa Barwick, 1-for-4, 1 run; Emily Gonsar, 2-for-3, 2 runs, double, RBI.