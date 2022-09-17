HALIFAX — Halifax defeats St. Joseph's Catholic Academy in four sets in TVL play. The Wolfpack forced a fourth set as they took the third set 25-21.
Skylar Latsha ended with eight kills and an assist. Tatum Rothermel had five kills, four digs, and an ace. Abigail Mace finishes with three kills, six digs, an ace, and a block. Brinley Baer contributed with four digs, five aces, and a team high 16 assists.
The Wildcats improve to 6-2 on the season and will host Williams Valley for their next game on Monday night.
Set 1: H 25-16
Set 2: H 25-6
Set 3: SJ 25-21
Set 4: H 25-19