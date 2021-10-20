John and Sandra Pelger enjoy decorating their property for the holidays. Located along Captain Bloom Road in Sunbury, each decoration is handmade by Sandra. Scenes change each year and with each season.
SUNBURY — John and Sandra Pelger enjoy decorating their property for the holidays. Located along Captain Bloom Road in Sunbury, each decoration is handmade by Sandra. Scenes change each year and with each season.