The Daily Item
HAMBURG — Hamburg returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, sparking a record-setting scoring night on Friday in a 75-21 win over Warrior Run.
The two teams combined for 11 first-half touchdowns as the Hawks set a school record for points scored.
Hamburg scored 35 points in the first quarter to race out to a five score lead. The Defenders (0-2) outscored the Hawks 21-20 in the second quarter but trailed 55-21 at the break.
The Defenders got on the board when Ryan Newton hit Carter Marr for 69 yards. Moments later the Defenders were back on the board with Colby LeBarron returning an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Warrior Run’s final score was a rushing TD from sophomore Stone Allison.
Newton threw for 76 yards and the TD, while Allison ran for half of Warrior Run’s 84 yards. Marr finished with two catches for 79 yards and the TD.