Hanna M. Oakes, 92, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at RiverWoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 12, 1929, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (Betz) Umstead. On Dec. 24, 1949, she married Francis D. Oakes and together they celebrated 70 years of marriage until his passing on Oct. 16, 2020.
Hanna was a 1946 graduate of Watsontown High School. She worked at Farmer’s National and Commonwealth Bank in Watsontown as a teller for many years. Hanna was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, McEwensville
She was a member Watsontown Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 282, where she was a past matron. She enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening and doing crafts.
Hanna is survived by her son, Dennis D. Oakes of Watsontown; and three grandchildren, Christopher D. Oakes, Samantha M. Longenecker, and Marissa E. Oakes.
In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander B. Umstead; and her sister, Sis Zettlemoyer.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com