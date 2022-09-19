Hannah R. Holda, 70, of Sunbury, entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center after a 14-year battle with cancer.
Hannah was born Feb. 20, 1952, in Marysville, a daughter of the late Rev. Donald and Beatrice (Rissmiller) Ripple. She was a 1970 graduate of Shikellamy High School and was married in 1974, to Walter Holda of Sunbury.
She was employed for 23 years with the Shikellamy High School cafeteria. She also enjoyed working many summer jobs especially Knoebels Park making funnel cakes.
She enjoyed singing in the church choir, reading books, going to musical shows and spending time with family and friends, and especially the special joys from watching her grandchildren grow up and being able to share in their lives and accomplishments.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 48 years are her daughter, Barbara Spaventa and husband Luigi; grandchildren, Alexa, Luciano and Natalia; sisters, Evelyn Persing and Edie Gosa; brother, Dave Ripple; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Ann Ripple; and brother-in-law, Bill Persing.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Faith United Methodist Church, Arch and Second streets, Sunbury, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron Trout officiating
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Faith United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 387, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.