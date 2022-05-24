Hannah Rebecca Rodriguez, 31, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. She is survived by her husband, Eric Rodriguez, to whom she was married for six years.
Hannah was born Jan. 29, 1991, in Kodiak, Alaska, a daughter of Daphne C. (Kellaway) Simeonoff of Selinsgrove and the late Jacob James Simeonoff Jr.
She was a 2009 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and attended California University.
Hannah was currently employed at Gram’s Eatery, Lewisburg.
She enjoyed crocheting and craft making. Hannah’s love was spending time outdoors with her children playing, hiking, swimming, and going to the beach.
In addition to her husband and mother, Hannah is survived by her two children, Enzo and Elora Rodriguez; two sisters, Kathryn and Natasha Simeonoff; a very special nephew, Matthew Simeonoff; cousins, Kathleen and Jane Blasser; an uncle, Charles (Sharon) Whitney; mother-in-law, Laura Monica Sanchez; and father-in-law, Rodolfo Anaya Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Rebecca Kellaway.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Following the service, everyone is invited to Kidsgrove Playground, 241 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, for a potlatch/potluck gathering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to a GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/ba449c11 to assist the children and family.