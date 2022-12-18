The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins tonight at sundown.
The primary way Hanukkah is celebrated, explained Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, is by lighting a special Menorah, or candelabra, with nine stems: eight, lit sequentially for each night of the holiday; and one to be the “Guard” candle, used to light the other ones.
According to the Jewish tradition, Mandel said, it is most important to proclaim the joy of Hanukkah and make it visible by making sure that each night, the menorah is visible to passersby.
“The Jewish observance of Hanukkah is based in the home,” explained Rabbi Mandel. “It is a time for families to gather together, bring light into the darkest time of year, play games, and eat special treats.”
Though Hanukkah generally falls during the Christmas season — variations in starting dates from year to year are a result of the Jewish lunar-solar calendar, “we resist thinking of it as the Jewish Christmas, Mandel noted. “To do so does a disservice to both traditions.”
Many people are familiar with the story that upon rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in 168 B.C.E., a cruse of purifying oil, which should only have burned for one day, miraculously burned for eight.
Because of that story, the observance of Hanukkah involves lighting candles in a special candelabra, a menorah (or hanukiah in Hebrew), for the eight nights of the festival.
Traditionally, Mandel continued, Hanukkah is a minor festival in the Jewish calendar, secondary to holy days like Passover, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur. “It is a time of rededication to our faith, a time for recognizing the heroes who fought for a better way of life, and a time to reconnect joyously with family and friends.”
The annual Hanukkah celebration and public Menorah lighting will occur at 4:30 p.m. today in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
“We’ll be lighting the first Hanukkah light and of course enjoying delicious treats and holiday fun,” said Mariasha Baumgarten, Chabad Lewisburg.