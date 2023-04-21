Harold A. Gehrer, 76, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Dec. 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Harold R. and Betty (Hartman) Gehrer. He was married to the former Gayle Millheim, who survives.
Harold was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for American Home Foods, continental Can Company, Pennsylvania House, Shipper’s Car Lines, Ritz Craft, Milton Logistics, and Soaring Eagle Securities.
He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Milton Ambulance and Fire Company, Turbot Township Fire Company, and was a life member of both the White Deer Fire Company and Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club.
In addition to his wife Gayle, he is survived by a son, Justin Gehrer of New Columbia; four grandsons, Brady Gehrer, Alex Gehrer, Austin Gehrer, and Carter Gehrer; and two brothers, Charlie Gehrer and his wife Peach of Mifflinburg, and Kevin Gehrer and his wife Christine of Milton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Gehrer; and two brothers, Joel Gehrer and Mike Gehrer.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.