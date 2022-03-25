Harold A. "JR" Walter Jr., 74, of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Albion, N.Y., a son of the late Harold A. Walter and Betty June (Schell) Betsker.
He was employed at Marlin Cabinetry in New Berlin and retired from Wood and Metal, Selinsgrove after more than 25 years of service.
He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1229, Middleburg, and a social member of Heiser Hoffman VFW Post 5640, Middleburg. Earlier in life JR enjoyed bowling and hunting.
Surviving are two sons, Scott L. Walter and Bryant J. Walter, both of Middleburg; two daughters, Angela S. Walter and Shanna A. Walter, both of Middleburg; four grandchildren, two brothers, Gary Walter of Mount Pleasant Mills and Larry Walter of Middleburg; and the mother of his children, Connie L. Walter.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.