Harold A. Walters, 89, Lewisburg

Harold A. Walters, of 7 N. Aspen Place, Lewisburg, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
He was born April 18, 1930, in Lewisburg, a son of the late John A. Walters and Margaret Ruth (Shaffer) Walters. On Jan. 12, 1957, he married Gloria Gordon Lyons, who survives.
He was a 1948 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He served in the U.S. Army 31st “Dixie” Division and in (KCOMZ) Korean Communications Zone, Taegu, Korea.
He joined his father and brother in the automobile business (Union Motors) in 1953, and later incorporated Walters’ Oldsmobile, Inc.
He sold the business in 1987, and continued working at the same location for Lewisburg Motors, Anchor, Inc. and B.Z. Motors for a total of 52 years.
He was a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Lewisburg Lions Club, and the Union County Automobile Dealers Association.
He was also a member of the Tiadaghton Chapter — Sons of the American Revolution and a long-time member of the Lewisburg Cemetery Board. In 2018, he received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Lewisburg Alumni Association.
He was a lifelong member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg where he served on the church council and a long-time member of the Good Fellowship Class.
At the time of his death, he had the longest living continuous membership of his church.
He loved his family, Ocean City, New Jersey, collecting antiques, working in his yard and reminiscing about “Old Lewisburg”.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Lisabeth and Robert Black, Laurie and Rick Slear and Christina and William Shaffer; six grandchildren, Taylor Koch and Katelyn (Koch) Hoover, Sara (Slear) Haley and Adam Slear, and Evan and Emily Shaffer; two step-grandchildren, Abigail (Black) McManus and Patrick Black; and four great-grandchildren, Declan McManus, Eliza and Noah Haley, Greyson Hoover. He is also survived by one nephew, John Walters.
Harold was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Walters.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to the Lewisburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 271, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Lewisburg Alumni Association, PO Box 38, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are under the care of John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.