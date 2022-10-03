Harold D. Feltman, 79, of Felton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born May 10, 1943, in Richfield, he was the son of the late Dorothy Mengle-Feltman and Ralph Feltman.
Harold was an alumni of East Juniata College. He was a proud USMC Corporal Vietnam Veteran and recipient of both Silver Star and Purple Heart awards. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman. He loved the Steelers, Orioles, Penn State and NASCAR.
Along with his parents, preceding Harold in death was his son, Kerry Feltman whom he is delighted to be reunited with now.
Surviving are his loving wife, Becky Swatsworth-Feltman; his sons, Christopher and Michael; his daughters-in-law, Kriste and Kristen; his favorite people on the Earth were his four grandchildren, Cheryl, Spencer, Mason, and Hanna Sue. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren and three loving sisters, Leona, Olalee, and Linda.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please Google appropriate attire for military services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Memorial Trust Fund, DMVA Office of Veterans Affairs, Fort Indiantown Gap Building 0-47, Annville, PA 17003.
Arrangements by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.