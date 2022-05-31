Harold “Har” David Malett, 78, of 635 S. Market St., Shamokin, passed away at Grandview Nursing Home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born in Shamokin on June 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Bernard Malett and Eva (Hine) Zablosky. He attended Shamokin Area schools and remained a resident of Shamokin his entire life.
On July 25, 1963, he married Patsy (Lebo) Malett and raised five loving children.
Harold retired from the former Mount View Manor Nursing Home in Coal Township, where he was both an EMT and a CNA. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. While raising his children, he coached for both the Shamokin Youth Football and Youth Basketball Leagues. His passion was the Shamokin Area Little League Baseball Association where he was a coach, umpire and mentor to all. He was an obsessive lover of all sports, especially Notre Dame “Go Irish,” Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers and the 76ers.
Harry is survived by five children, Bernard Malett and his wife Jeannie of Elysburg, Leon Malett and his wife Shirl of Coal Township, Terry Malett of Shamokin, Melissa Dressler and her husband Charles of Coal Township, and Valerie Malett of Shamokin; seven grandchildren, Janessa Malett, Zachary Malett, Nathan Malett, Rebecca Dressler, Stephanie Dressler, Lindsay Mincemoyer and Eric Mincemoyer; two sisters, Rosalyn Walter of Elysburg and Linda Schreffler of Dalmatia, his great-grandson, Leon Jacob Malett of Shamokin, and many nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy (Lebo) Malett; and his sister, Judy (Hine) Picarelli.
At the request of Harold, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shamokin Area Youth Baseball and Softball Organizations (SAYBSO), 3297 Irish Valley Road, Paxinos, PA 17860.
Arrangements are being handled by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.