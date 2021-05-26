Harold E. Toevs, 83, formerly of Vertie Lane, Milton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born in Halstead, Kansas, on March 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Edward and Jenny (Hensley) Toevs. He was married on Nov. 24, 1962, to the former Emily Fenton who survives.
Harold was a 1956 graduate of Halstead High School and attended Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas before receiving his bachelor of science degree from Pittsburgh State in 1961.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
Harold taught high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in California and Oklahoma, retiring out of Lewisburg as Supervisor of Education after 25 years of service. After retirement, he managed the Milton Community Pool for many years. He was a member of the Elks for more than 50 years. Harold was an HO gauge model train enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Emily; four children, Gwenn Egresitz and husband Chuck of Mechanicsburg, Brian Toevs and wife Olga of Mechanicsburg, Scott Toevs and wife Heather of Northumberland, and Laura Lane and husband Brian of Milton; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Loren E. Toevs.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, in St. Joseph Cemetery, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com