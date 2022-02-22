Harold Gene Kistner, 71, of Northumberland, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a long illness.
He was born March 15, 1950, in Sunbury, to the late Harold A. and Kathryn (Wolfe) Kistner.
Growing up, Gene played Little League Baseball and was active in Boy Scouts where he achieved the “Order of the Arrow.” He was a 1968 graduate of Shikellamy High School and a graduate of Bloomsburg State College with a degree in elementary education.
He was an active first responder and lifetime member of the Northumberland No. 1 Fire Department and the Americus Hose Company. He worked for the Weis Markets organization for many years, later working for Knight Celotex until the plant closure, and spent the last four summers working for Knoebels, where he loved driving the trains. He started and operated Kistner Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service selling fire equipment, servicing fire extinguishers and performing safety training.
Gene loved model trains from a young age and belonged to the Loose Ties Model Railroad Club. He was a member of the Masons Eureka Lodge of Northumberland, and was an avid Penn State football fan, having season tickets with his sister for more than 27 years.
One of his passions was Civil War history, and he spent many years as a reenactor with Cooper’s Battery B 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery. He served as the Artificer within the organization and was charged with building and repairing the equipment. He was one of the longest-standing members of the organization and held the rank of Sergeant, and most recently, President. He was also a member of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Camp 503 Sunbury, where he coordinated the issuing of Eagle Scout awards.
In his free time, Gene loved to travel, and spent many years enjoying vacations to Walt Disney World and setting out on cross-country camping trips with his family and friends. He was actively involved in his grandchildren’s lives and especially loved watching his grandson Dylan play ice hockey, soccer and baseball.
Surviving are his sister, Kathryn “Kathy” Kistner of Northumberland; daughters, Kelly Grotzinger (Mark) of Lewisburg and Heidi Welsh (Russell) of Northumberland; his grandchildren, Dylan and Ada Grotzinger of Lewisburg and Cody Welsh (Kelsey) of Northumberland; and a great-granddaughter, Sadie Welsh, of Northumberland.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, with a Masonic service beginning at 7:45 p.m. and the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, all at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooper’s Battery B, c/o Dennis Dewalt, 4671 Upper Road, Shamokin, PA 17872.