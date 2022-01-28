Harold “Skip” K. Trego, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 19, 1945, in Lewistown, a son of the late Harry and Beatrice (Pheasant) Trego. On April 29, 1988, he married the former Roxanne Swartzlander, who survives.
Harold was a 1963 graduate of West Snyder High School. He obtained numerous certifications for mechanics throughout his career, including the Automotive Service Excellence certification.
He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from August 1963, until his honorable discharge in 1967.
Skip was employed by numerous garages throughout the course of his career, and retired from Robbin’s Marine, Milton.
He was a member of New Berlin American Legion Post 957.
Skip was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working at his job, tinkering on boats and other machinery, watching football and NASCAR, racing cars when he was younger, and spending time with all his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 34 years, are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rusty and Wendy Trego of Middleburg and children, Victoria and Matthew; Robert and Rose Trego of Mifflinburg and children Darian and Drew; and George Foust of Mifflinburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Ray Vonada of Watsontown and children, Ashlyn, Jodie, and Dustin; and Shelly and Matthew Gregory of Richfield and children Sabrina and Alyssa; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; three sisters, Pearl Narehood, Beverly Heeter, and Shirley Dyer; one brother, Rev. Frank Trego; lifetime friends and neighbors, Scotty and Felicia Rabuck; and his dog, Lady.
He was preceded in death by sister, Patricia DiSciorio; and one great-grandson, Braydon Krahel.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at noon with Pastor Albert Hartley officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate, or plant a tree in memory of Harold through www.rouppfuneralhome.com.