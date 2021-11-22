Harold L. Moyer, 92, of Court Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Harold was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Sunbury, a son of the late Russell A. and Helen (Troup) Moyer. On Aug. 31, 1954, he married Iris J. Hovenstine who preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School and then joined the military.
Harold enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling and horseshoes.
He is survived by one son, Russell Moyer and his fiance’ Donnaleigh Cooper of Sunbury; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Robert Boardman of Northumberland; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Moyer; and his grandson, Michael Moyer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.