Harold L. Webb, 94, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home.
Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Exchange, Montour County, he was the son of the late William C. and Beatrice L. (DeWald) Webb. He was married to Madeline P. “Boots” (Booth) Webb for 56 years until her death on June 10, 2004, and was married to Stella (Hadsall) Webb for 14 years until her death on Oct. 28, 2020.
He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served during World War II.
He was a self-employed owner of Webb Heating for most of his working years.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton, the Watsontown American Legion Post and VFW Post 8206, Turbotville. He was a charter member of the Whilde Shots Rod and Gun Club in Sullivan County, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending family reunions.
Surviving are a sister, Helen Miller of Hughesville; a brother, Robert S. Webb of Turbotville; a stepdaughter, Karen Campbell of Ithaca, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Patti Webb of Turbotville; a granddaughter, Heather (Todd) Madle of Lock Haven; a grandson, Curtis Webb of Hughesville; a stepgranddaughter, Amy Cromley of Milton; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death besides both wives were his sons, Perry J. Webb on Feb. 1, 2017 and Percy J. Webb on June 28, 2020; a grandson, Kody Webb on Feb. 11, 2018; a stepgrandson, David Dieffenbach; three sisters, Clara Murray, Dorothy Weaver, and Lois Webb; and four brothers, Kenny, Percy, Dennis, and William Webb.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to his church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com