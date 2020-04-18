Harold S. Snyder, 91, Mifflinburg

Harold S. Snyder, 91, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Bloomsburg, entered into rest at 7:03 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
He was born Dec. 14, 1928 in Lewisburg, a son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Yost) Snyder. He was married to the former Dorothy I. Troup, who preceded him in death February 1988. He then married the former Jane Keller, who preceded him in death in January 2014.
Harold was a 1947 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He was employed as a construction foreman at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Allenwood, for 25 years.
Harold served in the U.S. Army from September 1948 until his honorable discharge in December 1949.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, William C. and Patricia Snyder of York, and Michael D. and Janet Snyder of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Victoria Snyder of Reistertown, Md.; one sister, Ruth E. Winebrenner of Baltimore; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Craig, Bradley and his wife Courtney, and Brett Snyder and his fiancé Shelby Hackenberg.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel G. Snyder Jr.
A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
