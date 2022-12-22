Harold T. Yoder, 82, of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in New Jersey on Oct. 6, 1940, a son of the late Alfred and Wilma M. (Gonsar) Yoder. He attended Trevorton schools. Harold was last employed at Chef Boyardee in Milton.
He was a life member of Goodwill Fire Company, Sunbury, and a member of the Zerbe Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time with the Boy’s Club at Bait Barrels and Bows, Trevorton.
He is survived by one daughter, Tonya and Wayne Bingaman of Sunbury; one son, Thomas Yoder of Coal Township; five grandchildren, Lacy Bingaman, Zachary, Aaron, Wesley and Thomas Yoder; nine great-grandchildren and one brother.
Visitation with the family will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Deacon Robert Wislock officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o: Deborah Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881.