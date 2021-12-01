Harold W. Noecker, 88, of Northumberland, was called home to be with his Lord and his beloved wife Sondra on Nov. 27, 2021.
Harold was born March 10, 1933, in Dalmatia, a son of the late Ralph Noecker and Irene (Zerbe) Noecker. On Dec. 4, 1955, he married the former Sondra J. Slough who preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2011.
Harold served two years in the Korean War from 1953 until 1955, retiring at the rank of staff Sergeant.
He worked at Bethlehem Steel in Steelton, for 10 years, and then went to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 22 years. He retired in 1985 as a Correctional Counselor.
Harold attended Mahanoy Joint School, graduating in 1951.
Harold attended and was a 56-year member of Winfield Baptist Church, since the fall of 1965.
Harold enjoyed eating meals out with family and friends and taking day trips with Laci, who was his wife's beloved dog and became his. One always could see Harold talking with someone whether a stranger or friend or family member. They loved the stories he told. He was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers fan.
Harold is survived by one daughter, Debra Gamble and her husband Kevin of Sunbury, who took care of Harold during his illness; and an adored granddaughter, Kelsey Gamble of Fruitland, Md.
Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Carl; and his two nephews, Roderick and Gary Noecker.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, followed by the funeral service at 11 at Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, immediately after the service with a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harold can be made to Winfield Baptist Church, 330 State Route 304, PO Box 156, Winfield, PA 17889.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Northumberland.