Harold Wiand, 80, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.
He was the husband of Betty (Poff) Wiand. They shared 47 years of marriage together.
Born in Northumberland, he was the son of the late Harold and Sarah (Wolf) Wiand. He attended Shikellamy High School and enlisted in the Army after high school.
He worked at Faylor Middlecreek as a construction worker.
He was a member of Sunbury Bible Church in Northumberland.
Harold enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Wiand of Northumberland; his children, Daniel Wiand of Northumberland, Timothy Wiand of Penns Creek, Deallen Wiand of Shamokin, Perry Wiand of Virginia, Henry Wiand of Sunbury; his sister, Daratha Galligbauer of Sunbury; brother, Arthur Wiand; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Wiand; and sister, Anna (Wiand) Wray.
There will be a private service for the family.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.