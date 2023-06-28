Harriet Anne Thomas Lawrence, of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently residing at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, Pa., passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 24, 2023.
She was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Salt Lake City, a daughter of Arthur Blake Thomas and Helen Claire Horner (Thomas).
Harriet resided most of her life in Salt Lake, except for four years at Stanford University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a major in American Diplomatic History, and 10 years in the financial world, mostly in San Francisco, Calif. Since 2016, she lived in rural Pennsylvania to be near her daughter’s family, although she missed the glorious mountains of Utah and her dear friends in Salt Lake.
Harriet spent 30 fulfilling years working in Salt Lake for the Bamberger Investment Company. She followed her mother’s dedication to volunteer work serving the Friends of St. Joseph Villa and the Ulster Project. In her free time she enjoyed reading and gardening. She was very proud of her Irish ancestry.
She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Helen Marie Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Claire Lawrence; her son-in-law, Michael Hardin; and her two beloved grandchildren, Blake Elena Lawrence Hardin and Julian Thomas Lawrence Hardin, of Danville.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Nottingham Village nursing center for their incredibly kind and compassionate care, especially during her last few days.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Harriet’s Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Great Room at Nottingham Village Retirement Center, 58 Neitz Road, Northumberland, with Linda L. Wagner as celebrant.
Burial will be held at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah. Requiescat in Pace.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh United Church of Christ Food Bank of Danville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St.,, Danville.