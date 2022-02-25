Harriet Bardole, 51, of Lewisburg, entered into rest and joined her mother in Heaven Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Dec. 21, 1970.
Harriet enjoyed spending her time with her children and her grandson, and helping anyone she could. She had worked as a nurse in the past and loved it. Harriet had a heart of gold and was the type of person to go through any length to help anybody if she could.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, JoAnn Bardole of Lewisburg.
She is survived by her father, Raymond Boyd Bardole; boyfriend, Robert Rufer; three children, Amanda Deitrick, ChristyAnn Paskovich and Ashley Bardole; grandson, Christian Deavor; sister, Wanda Baker; and three brothers, Raymond Bardole, Wendall Bardole and Terry Bardole.
A memorial service will be held at the leisure of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.