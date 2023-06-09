Harriet Shane, 82, of Northumberland (formerly of Sunbury), passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Born July 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Frank of Philadelphia. She married the late Dr. Ronald Shane on Dec. 25, 1960.
After high school, Harriet continued her studies at Pennsylvania Hospital to become a medical technician.
Harriet worked for the Shikellamy School District for 25 years as a classroom substitute aide and in their offices.
She volunteered with the Red Cross for more than 50 years and was their blood coordinator for many years. Even after stepping down from her official capacity, Harriet continued to run blood mobiles in Sunbury.
Harriet held many offices for the Sisterhood organization at Temple Beth El.
Harriet loved to garden and was known to plant flowers and weed for all her neighbors at Nottingham Village.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Leonard Frank of Philadelphia.
Surviving her are her two children, Leslie Shane of Milpitas, Calif., and Craig Shane and daughter-in-law, Amy, of Athens, Ga.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 at Temple Beth El, 249 Arch St., Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in honor of Harriet be made to Temple Beth El, 249 Arch St., Sunbury PA 17801 (https://www.beth-el-sunbury.org/donate) or The National Cancer Institute (https://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/overview/contributing).
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.