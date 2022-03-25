HARRISBURG — Bishop Ronald Gainer and the Harrisburg Diocese joined Pope Francis, bishops and Catholics around the world to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Gainer, during a special noontime Mass for Peace and Justice in Ukraine at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Harrisburg, prayed to Mary for the two countries at war.
"We have forgotten the lesson learned of the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of the millions who fell in two world wars," he said in his opening prayer. "We have disregarded the commitments we made as a community of nations. We have betrayed poeple's dreams and the hopes of the young."
Mass also celebrated the Solemnity of the Annunciation of Mary, March 25, a day that Catholic's observe the Blessed Virgin receiving the message from an angel that through the power of the Holy Spirit, she would conceive a son, Jesus, God's son.
Invoking the moment Mary stood nearby her son while he was being crucified, Gainer said, "At this hour, a weary and distraught humanity stands with you beneath the cross needing to entrust itself to you and through you to consecrate itself. We solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves the church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine."
— THE DAILY ITEM