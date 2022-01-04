Harry C. Mann, 79, of Milton, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born April 16, 1942, in LaPlata, Md., where he was adopted and brought to Snydertown, Pa. by Lester and Marcella Mann. Harry was a tumbleweed and found his way back to Maryland each summer to be with his Oliver family.
Harry attended Shikellamy High School and later went to work for the Middleburg Borough along with several other jobs including hustling pool.
Harry was an avid pool shooter, one of the best of his time. He enjoyed playing cards, Fantasy Football and hanging around shooting pool with his buddies from the Moose and East Ends Fire Company, Sunbury, where he was a life member. Harry was also a member of the Milton Moose and the Sunbury Eagles.
Harry is survived by one son, Mike Adams, his wife Carol, and their two children, Michael and Olivia of Las Vegas; one daughter, Jessica Mann, her companion Michael Sanders, and their son Brodie of Mifflinburg.
Harry’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He loved shooting partners with his daughter Jess when they went out, and loved getting together with family when his son Mike and his family came into town. Lastly, he loved playing with his grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Butchie Mann.
A celebration of life will be held at the East Ends Fire Company, Sunbury, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.