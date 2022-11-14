Harry D. Mummey, 74, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 18, 1948, in Sunbury, a son of the late Nevin and Esther (Rudy) Mummey. He was married to the former Angel M. Delawder who survives.
Earlier in life he was employed in farming. He also worked at Winnick Auto Salvage, Tractor Supply, in maintenance at Pine Meadow Apartments, and also was a delivery person for The Daily Item for many years.
He attended the Sound of the Gospel Church.
Surviving are 10 children, Christy (Bob) Dearman, Tricia Attinger and her companion Rohn Koch, Trina Lynn Carr, Misty Hollenbach and her fiance Scott Gross, Michael Mummey, Matthew Mummey, Marty (Darlene) Mummey, Nakia Mummey, Elizabeth Mummey, and Chelsea Mummey; 21 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a brother, Joseph Propst.
He was preceded in death by a son, Harry Mummey; and four siblings, Roger, Theresa, Sylvia, and Edward.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 7:30 p.m. with Kenny Cousar officiating.
Private burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.