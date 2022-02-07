Harry E. Shambach, 93, of Middleburg, moved to Heaven at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born Jan. 31, 1929, in Franklin Township, a son of the late Cloyd and Mabel (Walter) Shambach.
On Oct. 8, 1949, he married his childhood sweetheart, the former Romaine Hackenberg, who survives.
He was a 1946 graduate of Middleburg High School.
Harry was a dedicated Christian who read his Bible and prayed every day; a man of integrity. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman that loved to spend time on their farm.
Harry was a very hard worker even through retirement. He grew up on a farm where he learned a good work ethic that continued through his entire life.
Harry worked as a logger, quarry worker, brickmaker, and welder throughout his early career. He also served as Justice of the Peace.
In 1967, he was elected Sheriff of Snyder County for one term after which he was elected as a Snyder County Commissioner where he also served one term. Afterward, he was employed at Wood-Mode until his retirement.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 72 years, are one daughter, Arla and Joe Felker of Mifflinburg; two sons, Scott and Crystal Shambach of Middleburg and Danny and Karen Shambach of Kreamer; one daughter-in-law, Penny Shambach of Richfield; as well as 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Roger Shambach; two sisters, Mildred Kuhns and Jacqueline Hackenberg; as well as two brothers, Donald and Nevin Shambach.
Family and friends are welcome to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and again from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 E. Market St., Mifflinburg, followed by the funeral service at 2.
Interment will be in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Middleburg. Officiating pastors will be the Rev. Wayne Krell and his grandson, the Rev. Jason Shambach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to Gideons International (www.gideons.org).
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.