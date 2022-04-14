Harry G. Lingenfelter let go of life Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Harlingen, Texas, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Altoona, Pa., a son of David and Iris Lingenfelter of East Freedom, Pa.
Harry served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He worked for the state of Pennsylvania for 32 years. Even though he did not see them often, Harry loved his family dearly and enjoyed family gatherings.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memory, his loving wife, Priscilla of Montgomery, Pa.; four nephews, Greg, Brian, Bill, and Mike; five nieces, Bella, Dawn, Cindy, Shelly, and Christine; and great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
