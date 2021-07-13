Harry J. Ward, 77, of New Columbia, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 1, 1943, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Clarence and Leona (Funk) Ward. He was married to the former Julie A. Foust. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Harry was a truck driver working for Professional Driver Services and Moran Industries. He enjoyed working on John Deere tractors, fishing in Canada, and driving truck. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in West Milton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Robert Ward and his wife Melissa of New Columbia, Tammy Dreese and her husband Nelson of Florida, Harry W. Ward and his wife Michelle of Lebanon, and Rick Ward and his wife Jean of New Columbia; six grandchildren, Amy, Bobby, Ryan, Ricky, Courtney, and Danielle; and six great-grandchildren, Khylei, Austyn, Emma, Greyson, Maevry, and Peyton.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Bill Ward, Bob Ward, Jack Ward, Gene Ward, Carl Ward, Von Ward and Roy Ward; and three sisters, Leona Snyder, Shirley Treese, and Helen Kocher.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Broad St., West Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David E. King officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.