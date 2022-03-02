Harry P. “Bud” Leisenring, 89, of Monroeville, passed away at home Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Bud was originally from Northumberland.
Beloved husband of Rose (Marrota) Leisenring; father of Charles Leisenring, LuAnn (David) O’Neill and Kevin (Amy) Leisenring; six grandchildren, Nick, Steve, Kelly (Josh), Kevin Jr., Tim, Alex; and two great-grandchildren, Lena and Lucy.
Bud was a USMC Korean War veteran, where he had served as a corporal.
Bud enjoyed an active life being an avid golfer. In 2005, he swam in the National Senior Olympics, winning multiple gold and bronze medals.
Friends will be received Friday, March 4, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gene H. Corl Funeral Chapel Inc. and Cremation Services of Monroeville, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville.
Interment follows in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Neurofibromatosis Clinic Association Pittsburgh at: NFCA, P.O. Box 14185, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or at www.nfcapittsburgh.org.
Condolences to the family can be made at www.corlfuneralchapel.com.