Harry R. Hummel, 93, of 1300 W. Montgomery St., Coal Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident.
Harry was born in Herndon. At an early age, he worked on his family’s farm and in their coal mine. Harry then served as a private first class in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked as an electrical engineer at Olmestead Air Force Base, Middletown and Forge Flow, Sunbury.
Harry enjoyed working on and restoring electronics, attending auctions, and working on his farm. He will be missed by Fran Alderson, Debbie and Ron Kanovich, Tami Alderson Stollman (David), Jeanne Czubaroff (Justin) and Thomas Hall (Rosann).
Harry was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Anna Mary (Hepner) Hummel; his brother, Robert E. Hummel; his fiancé of many years, Jean Povleski; and her son-in-law, Ronald Alderson.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. The Rev. Michael Jarrett will officiate.
Burial will follow in the Herndon Cemetery.